Final of ‘Secret Truths’ and 2022 releases mark Globoplay panel at CCXP | pop

if you like spoiler, get the popcorn because we are bringing a combo of Globoplay news.

🎮During the Comic With Experience 2021, a CCXP Worlds, one of the biggest pop culture events, Ana Carolina Lima, head of the platform’s content, he said that the recordings of Secret Truths 2 have ended:

“There are a lot of people curious to know the end of this story”.

Globoplay's CCXP panel has 'Secret Truths' finale and 2022 releases

🎮 A very short video, shown at the event, showed some spoilers of this final straight: Betty (Deborah Evelyn) thinking about marriage and Moon (Julia Byrro) planning to get revenge on angel (Camila Queiroz):

“It wasn’t easy to record ‘Secret Truths’, because you need levers and hooks all the time, you need to keep that subscriber engaged,” said the executive.

Jeska Grecco and Ana Carolina Lima at CCXP's Globoplay panel

🎮On a panel moderated by podcaster Jeska Grecco, Ana Carolina also unveiled the 2022 news on the platform streaming in terms of original productions. See the list!

🎬 ‘The Adventures of José & Durval’

Rodrigo and Felipe Simas star in 'As Aventuras de José & Durval'

Rodrigo and Felipe Simas will be Chitãozinho and Xororó in the adult phase of the series that will tell the story of the country duo.

“It brings the parents, sisters, talks about the stories of their songs, brings all the successes of the duo. We are in recording”, said Ana Carolina.

Alice Wegmann stars in 'Rensga Hits'

The series also speaks of the sertanejo universe, but it is fictional. Alice Wegmann is the protagonist of the work.

“She plays Raissa, a strong female character who goes to Goiana in search of her dream. She has original songs and excerpts from hits. It’s to watch singing,” she warned.

Marina Ruy Barbosa is part of the cast of 'Rio Conecction'

With Marina Ruy Barbosa in the cast, the series recorded 100% in English tells the story of three mobsters who team up to deal drugs in the 70s, two Italians and an Egyptian of French origin.

“She has an incredible image and costume reconstruction”, commented Ana Carolina.

Marcello Melo Jr. is the protagonist of 'Arcanjo Renegado'

The second season of the cop saga michael (Marcello Melo Jr.) begins with him being part of a paramilitary group in Africa. On his return to Brazil, the protagonist of the series will try to prove his innocence.

'As Five' will have a new season in 2022

In season two, the five protagonists return with a new wave of current and even more mature issues to surprise and thrill fans.

'Desalma' will also be continued in 2022

Fully recorded, the second season has the reinforcement of Fábio Assunção in the cast.

“Whoever finished the first will be super happy. Season two starts where the first season ended, of course, and we’ll understand where it is halyna (Anna Melo), Where is it roman (Nikolas Antunes)”, said Ana Carolina.

Marjorie Estiano is in the fifth season of 'Under Pressure'

The fifth season of the medical series is now a Original Globoplay and has two big names in the cast: Lázaro Ramos and Marco Nanini. The veteran will be the father of Evandro, Júlio Andrade’s character.

“The first episode starts off bombastic, they will have to face issues at the hospital, where they work, and very serious personal issues,” said Ana Carolina.

'Girl5Eva' and 'La Brea' debut on Globoplay in 2022

🎬 Is it a gringa series you want? So take a look at what’s coming next!

“The Lost Symbol”

“Fantasy Island”

“La Brea”

“Girl5Eve”

“The Freak Brothers”

