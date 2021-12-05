Find out what made Felipe Melo choose to play for Fluminense

Credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

After having his departure from Palmeiras defined, Felipe Melo has set up a deal with Fluminense for the next season. To be chosen by the steering wheel, the Tricolor das Laranjeiras surpassed the competition from Internacional.

On his Twitter profile, journalist Carlos Lacerda, from Rádio Grenal, explained what made Felipe Melo prefer to settle with Fluminense.

“Felipe Melo chose Fluminense because of the following: the Rio team presented him with a better approach, presented a project and the finalization of the proposal was also better”, revealed journalist Carlos Lacerda.

Felipe Melo has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of this month and the club’s management decided not to renew it.

With the captain’s armband of Palmeiras, the shirt 30 is a key player in the squad commanded by Abel Ferreira. This season, the defensive midfielder played 46 goals, having scored a goal and distributed an assist.

Felipe Melo arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 and has important titles such as the 2020 Brazil Cup, the 2018 Brazilian Championship and two Libertadores Cups (2020 and 2021).

another way out

In addition to the defensive midfielder, Palmeiras defined the departure of goalkeeper Jailson, 40, who had been with the clubs since 2014.

