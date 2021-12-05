Find out who is the dead man who was taken out of a coffin to do the last bike ride

A video circulating on social media shows the moment when a group of friends remove the body of a man and a coffin and place it on the back of a motorcycle to ride through the streets of El Faró, Manabí, Ecuador. But who is this young man? how did he die ?

Sandy Cedeño Menéndez, 21 years old, was in a house where a family member who was a victim of a firearm was at the funeral and was killed with about 10 shots. He left a son and, according to authorities, he had police tickets for involvement in drug trafficking.

Sandy’s last arrest took place on September 3, 2021, when he was caught carrying narcotics and was arrested. Local police are investigating the authorship and motivation of the crime that killed the young man.

LAST MOTORCYCLE ROLLER WITH FRIENDS

On the day of Cedeño’s wake, the friends decided to pay an astonishing tribute, removing him from his coffin, placing him on the back of a photo and walking through the streets of the city with the deceased.

The material was recorded and posted on the internet and in other images it is possible to observe that there is even a boy who throws himself into the coffin and needs to be removed by force. There are reports that at the time of burial, friends threw illegal drugs and alcohol on the body.

Look :