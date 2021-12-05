Finnish police arrest five suspects in plotting ‘far-right terrorist attack’

Young people, who ‘are in their 25s’, are said to be linked to a white supremacist group that carries out armed attacks in the United States

Juha Sinisalo / LEHTIKUVA / AFP Police provided details on bombing planning at press conference



The Security Service of Finland announced this Friday, 3, that he had arrested five youths who were planning a “far-right terrorist attack” with bombs and firearms in the country. A statement released by local police said all the detainees are in their 25s and have “acceleration beliefs,” a white supremacist movement linked to gunfire in the United States. These are the first arrests for a planned far-right attack in Finland, officials said. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday and live in Kankaanpää, a small town of 13,000 in the southwest of the country. On Friday, they presented themselves before the judge and were placed in preventive detention. Possible targets were not disclosed.

The five men have been under surveillance since the first arrest involving them two years ago, police said at a news conference. In searches carried out in December 2019, “a significant amount of firearms, ammunition and explosives were discovered,” according to Commissioner Toni Sjöblom. The first time a “terrorism” charge was filed dates back to 2018, when a rejected Moroccan asylum seeker, Abderrahman Bouanane, stabbed ten people, killing two, in the southwestern city of Turku. In Norway, which borders Finland, a bomb and firearms attack, engineered and carried out by a white supremacist in 2011, ended with 77 people dead.

*With information from AFP