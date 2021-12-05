First program Sons do Pará Divas was a great show filled with stars of Pará music | sounds of para

This Saturday (04) the first program was aired Sounds of Pará Divas commanded by the queens joelma and Valeria Paiva . The singers from Pará gave a show featuring the special and even more in feats with other muses and divas of our music.

Knowing a little more about the universe of presenters, the program delved into the origins of their careers, both with more than 25 years on the road. There’s a lot of story to tell and show, isn’t it? joelma and Valeria Paiva sang hits like “Lame horse” and “Itamaraty” in a completely new and exclusive duet. The queen of calypso is a real explosion on stage and the queen of sound systems in love with her remarkable songs, of course this partnership would work very well!

In the first block, the meeting of Manu Bahidade with Joelma singing “Cumbia of Love”. Manu even presented his successes as “I swear” and “Perfect match”. In other words, the program starts with the energy up there. DJ Agatha, the first female DJ to get on a sound system, is the diva that shakes the audience at each block closing.

In the second block there are Valeria Paiva with vengeful lion, giving a real show of brightness and close-up. And Leona’s performance was amazing, she took over the stage, singing her hit “I Want A Boy”. And there is also the exciting encounter between Keila and Joelma. The electromelody goddess couldn’t hold back her tears as she realized her dream of singing alongside Joelma, recalling her childhood dream. Keila even got everyone shivering with the exciting music “creamy”.

The third block has the extraordinary encounter between Joelma, Valéria Paiva and Companhia do Calypso, which has the talented vocals Fênix Ribeiro and Paulinha Miranda. Who has never played in the choreographies of the peak of the calypso rhythm when it invaded Brazil? Now imagine all these divas singing “Bang Bang”, “Zap Zum” and “That’s Calypso”. It’s to rock all our structures!

