Fiuk says Tata Werneck dropped out of the script and she counters: ‘Lie’

After Tata Werneck spoke about the “climate” during the interview with Fiuk on “Lady Night” and asked for an end to criticism of the singer, a speech by Fábio Jr’s son further complicated the situation.

Fiuk posted a video on Instagram saying that everything was fine between the two of them, and that Tata Werneck had texted him apologetic. And he added: “We had arranged a few things before the program, written a script and such. Then, when it was live, normal, a little bit of the script came out, there were some questions that we hadn’t agreed on.”

“I’m sorry, Tata, if it ended up getting a little awkward, anyway… It wasn’t for a bad heart, guys, just because it really came out of what we had agreed a little bit, so there were delicate moments there for me that I swear I don’t know how to act at the time, I did my best there.”

The issue seemed resolved, until Tata Werneck told her version on Twitter: she says that Fiuk lied and that she doesn’t match a script with the guests on the show, she just explains the pictures and asks if there are any topics that cannot be covered.

She also stated that she only kept Fiuk’s participation in the episode because the information that the two had disagreed was leaked in August, when the program was recorded: “As it was leaked, I left only that for you to think that it was just that” .

According to Tata, Fiuk had been warned that she would be talking about BBB, cigarettes and Juliette, the themes that caused the show’s discomfort. And he added: “He left everything, asked me not to do a single thing I didn’t do.”

“I wanted to protect him,” says Tata. “But when he says something that didn’t happen, he forces me to defend myself. I don’t want to be attacked. But I don’t want lies either.”

