Fiuk says Tata Werneck dropped out of the script and she counters: ‘Lie’

After Tata Werneck spoke about the “climate” during the interview with Fiuk on “Lady Night” and asked for an end to criticism of the singer, a speech by Fábio Jr’s son further complicated the situation.

Fiuk posted a video on Instagram saying that everything was fine between the two of them, and that Tata Werneck had texted him apologetic. And he added: “We had arranged a few things before the program, written a script and such. Then, when it was live, normal, a little bit of the script came out, there were some questions that we hadn’t agreed on.”

“I’m sorry, Tata, if it ended up getting a little awkward, anyway… It wasn’t for a bad heart, guys, just because it really came out of what we had agreed a little bit, so there were delicate moments there for me that I swear I don’t know how to act at the time, I did my best there.”

The issue seemed resolved, until Tata Werneck told her version on Twitter: she says that Fiuk lied and that she doesn’t match a script with the guests on the show, she just explains the pictures and asks if there are any topics that cannot be covered.