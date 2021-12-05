Corinthians listed a total of 24 players for the match against Grêmio. However, what stands out is that of these 24 players, 5 have some kind of connection with Grêmio.

Róger Guedes revealed at the last press conference that he was a Grêmio fan in his childhood. After all, he said that his entire family supports Grêmio, implying that he supported the club from Rio Grande do Sul before becoming a professional.

However, he revealed that he is only thinking of the three points against the tricolor, as he needs those points to go directly to the group stage of the Libertadores. Therefore, there should not be any kind of facilitation.

Luan is the only one of these five athletes who is a reserve. However, he is the most successful in Immortal, winning a Copa do Brasil and a Libertadores in a very short time. However, he has gone down a lot technically since then.

Fábio Santos, not everyone remembers, but he played for Grêmio between 2009 and 2010. The athlete played 88 matches and scored 5 goals. In other words, we can say that he had a satisfactory passage in the tricolor.

Five Corinthians athletes have connections with Grêmio

One of the main highlights of Corinthians is Giuliano. The athlete played for Grêmio between 2014 and 2016, with 108 games played during his time at Immortal and 18 goals scored. The player was the highlight of that tricolor, but the team only became champion again after his departure

Finally, we have who can be the great protagonist of today’s game (5). Cassio graduated from Grêmio. He was at the club between 2004 and 2007, but only played 3 matches as a professional. Then he went to PSV and returned to Brazil to make history at Corinthians.

