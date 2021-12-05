Flamengo fans ‘invades’ social network and asks for the hiring of Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga

After the resignation of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo is looking for a new coach for the year 2022. And the fans are already mobilizing, on social networks, to campaign for some names. This Saturday (04), the “target” was Carlos Carvalhal, Portuguese who currently commands Braga.
The coach celebrated his birthday and was congratulated by his club, but the vast majority of responses to the publication on Twitter were from Flamengo fans, who took the opportunity to try to convince him to sign with the Gávea team.
Carvalhal took over from Braga in 2020 and has a contract until the end of the current season, in the middle of next year. He was 4th in the last edition of the Portuguese Championship and occupies the same position in 2021/22.
Check out the campaign of the rubro-negros by Carlos Carvalhal:
Happy birthday, best wishes for the new mission which is to direct the greatest in America I just ask you to bring your commission, physical trainers and vdd doctors, because things are ugly here, our boys are all broken #Flamengo
Mister, congratulations to you and to the people of Braga, by the way, how cozy the city of Braga is. Now if you want new and immense challenges, we await you at Flamengo.
Congratulations Mister, the nation is waiting for you, bring all your coaching staff we have a great team we need a coach with your profile.
