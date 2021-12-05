Flamengo fans ‘invades’ social network and asks for the hiring of Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga

After the resignation of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo is looking for a new coach for the year 2022. And the fans are already mobilizing, on social networks, to campaign for some names. This Saturday (04), the “target” was Carlos Carvalhal, Portuguese who currently commands Braga.

The coach celebrated his birthday and was congratulated by his club, but the vast majority of responses to the publication on Twitter were from Flamengo fans, who took the opportunity to try to convince him to sign with the Gávea team.

Carvalhal took over from Braga in 2020 and has a contract until the end of the current season, in the middle of next year. He was 4th in the last edition of the Portuguese Championship and occupies the same position in 2021/22.

Check out the campaign of the rubro-negros by Carlos Carvalhal: