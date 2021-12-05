Flamengo side, Ramon runs over cyclist, who dies on his way to hospital | Flamengo

Ramon, Flamengo’s left-back, ran over a person this Saturday night, on Avenida das Américas, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The victim, 30-year-old Jonatas Davi dos Santos, died on his way to hospital.

+ Rodolfo Landim is re-elected president of Flamengo

The accident happened around 20:30 (GMT). According to information from the Rio Operations Center, firefighters and police are providing assistance at the site.

1 of 3 Ramon’s car, Flamengo side, after an accident that killed a cyclist in Rio — Photo: Disclosure Ramon’s car, Flamengo side, after an accident that killed a cyclist in Rio — Photo: Disclosure

Ramon is at the 16th Police Station, in Barra da Tijuca, giving a statement. According to the ge, he was the one who called the ambulance and requested assistance from the victim, a cyclist who delivered an application. The player was accompanied by a woman at the time of the accident.

Born in Flamengo’s youth categories, Ramon made his debut for the professional team in 2018, when he played in two Carioca games. He has a total of 38 games for the first team, 24 in the current season alone.

*Cahê Mota, Fred Gomes, Fred Huber, Gabi Moreira, Giovana Marcondes, Ivan Raupp and Leslie Leitão participated in the poll.

2 of 3 Ramon, Flamengo left-back — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Ramon, Flamengo left-back — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo