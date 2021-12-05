Flamengo side runs over and kills cyclists in the West Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Abhishek Pratap 59 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Flamengo side runs over and kills cyclists in the West Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro 0 Views


Flamengo side runs over and kills cyclists in Barra da TijucaPhoto: Reproduction

Posted 04/12/2021 22:38 | Updated 12/4/2021 23:04

Rio – Flamengo defender Ramon Ramos Lima was involved in a car accident this Saturday night, which resulted in the death of a cyclist in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. The victim, identified as Jonatas D. Santos, 30 years ago, she was run over while riding her bicycle on Avenida das Américas, at the height of number 10,500.

Initial information is that the accident happened after the cyclist got in front of the player’s car. As soon as the accident happened, Ramon stopped the car to help the victim. Right now, the Flamengo side is giving testimony in the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca).

The Recreio barracks was called for the occurrence at 8:35 pm. The man was even taken to the Municipal Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra, but he did not resist the injuries. Military personnel from the Fire Department are at the scene. Agents from the Rio Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio) and the Military Police were summoned.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ancelotti avoids talking about a won championship: “each game is a fight” – 12/04/2021

Although the Spanish Championship is only in its 16th round, with three remaining in the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved