Flamengo side runs over and kills cyclists in the West Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Flamengo side runs over and kills cyclists in Barra da TijucaPhoto: Reproduction

Posted 04/12/2021 22:38 | Updated 12/4/2021 23:04

Rio – Flamengo defender Ramon Ramos Lima was involved in a car accident this Saturday night, which resulted in the death of a cyclist in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. The victim, identified as Jonatas D. Santos, 30 years ago, she was run over while riding her bicycle on Avenida das Américas, at the height of number 10,500.

Initial information is that the accident happened after the cyclist got in front of the player’s car. As soon as the accident happened, Ramon stopped the car to help the victim. Right now, the Flamengo side is giving testimony in the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca).

The Recreio barracks was called for the occurrence at 8:35 pm. The man was even taken to the Municipal Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra, but he did not resist the injuries. Military personnel from the Fire Department are at the scene. Agents from the Rio Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio) and the Military Police were summoned.