Flamengo: Soccer, Maracanã, TV and sponsorship: Landim’s missions

Re-elected president of Flamengo until 2024, Rodolfo Landim has important missions for the next three years. Enshrined at the polls with the speech of sporting success and financial stability, the president will face challenges that will define Fla’s path on and off the field.

The club’s flagship, football ended the 2021 season with a bitter taste in the mouth. Without a great expression of title for the account, the Rubro-negro sees the need for an immediate response and admits that a change of direction is necessary. The first step will be to hire a coach.

In addition to the search for a technician, the top of Fla debate the model. Serial injuries and eventual referrals for sponsorship put the medical department in check and will generate changes in the area. There was confirmation of Marcos Braz’s permanence in the vice-presidency of football, but the leader faces increasing resistance among some of Landim’s closest allies. The president, in turn, has unrestricted confidence in Braz and the reciprocal is true.

Outside the four lines, the new mandate will pose challenges in decisive negotiations by the club, which will face the renegotiation of first-rate contracts, cases of TV rights renewals, master sponsorship and also the supply of sports material.

A partner of Fla since 2013, Adidas has an agreement with the club until 2023. A new link is already being debated and the values ​​are for “great people”. For this deal that is in force, the Germans pay a little more than R$ 40 million per year to the club. After Fla expressed dissatisfaction with the distribution of pieces, the idea is to keep the marriage, but sign for a shorter period and a larger amount.

Still on the shirt, the rubro-negros will have a conversation with BRB, whose master sponsorship expires in mid 2023. The partnership is considered an absolute success and is celebrated by the parties. As agreed, Flamengo is a partner in the institution and receives a fixed amount of R$ 32 million. As it has gains that vary as the digital bank grows, Fla adds up the gains from sponsorship and looks to the future. BRB plans to launch shares on the stock exchange and the trend is for more money to circulate.

Another issue that will enter the red-black agenda will be the negotiation of broadcasting rights for the Brazilian. The agreement with Globo runs until 2024 and means one of Fla’s biggest revenues, but the debate is imminent. Increasingly firm in its position of being its own content generator, the club understands the importance of the association, but hopes to have more autonomy to display its products on its platforms.

Home of the fans, Maracanã also appears on Landim’s agenda. The stadium concession is underway and will define the relationship for the next 20 years. Government of Rio and Fla talk about values ​​and guarantees, but the parties do not consider an ending that is not happy. With three more years to go, work will not be lacking for Rodolfo Landim.

“There is no doubt that we want to make the club bigger and better. Flamenfo has a huge potential for generating revenue. There are a number of ideas, we are better than we were when we took over. In everything at Flamengo, we look for continuous improvement. In any area, our objective is to seek excellence,” said Landim.

Tomorrow (6), Fla returns to the field to face Santos, 20h, at Maracanã, in their penultimate game for the Brazilian Championship. The future has already started in Gávea.