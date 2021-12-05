Flamengo’s presidential candidate talks about the importance of the opposition – Flamengo

In exclusive contact with Coluna do Fla, Marco Aurélio Asseff appeals to rubro-negros

Flamengo will meet this Saturday night (4th) the president who will lead the club for the next three years, between 2022 and 2024. Rodolfo Landim, favorite for reelection, was the second to arrive in Gávea for voting – after Walter Monteiro. Marco Aurélio Asseff arrived soon after and even spoke exclusively to Column of Fla on the importance of opposition to the current president reaching 20% ​​of the valid votes in the election. Ricardo Hinrichsen was the last contestant to go to the polls.

In contact with the report from Coluna do Fla present in Gávea, Marco Aurélio Asseff, who is the second most voted so far, spoke about the importance of the presence of opposition to Rodolfo Landim within the club. In addition, he made an appeal to the rubro-negros who go to Gávea this Saturday (4th).

– It is not enough to be in second place. It is necessary that the opposition slates have a percentage of 20% of all votes so that 12 seats on the Board of Directors and 40 on the Deliberative are elected. So it is essential that we have an opposition present, propositional and, above all, demanding transparency. This is my appeal to the rubro-negros to attend Gávea.

The candidate @AsseffMarco spoke about the importance of the opposition reaching 20% ​​of valid votes in the election and the climate of today in Gávea among the candidates. #ElectionsFla2021 pic.twitter.com/WZ0G8m2iuo — Tulio Rodrigues (@PoetaTulio) December 4, 2021

Finally, Marco Aurélio Asseff spoke about the climate during the election: “It’s peaceful. Red and black democracy must prevail. Obviously this is not the Country Club’s election, it’s Flamengo’s, so we will always have a meme and we can’t take it personally, as this is politics”, he said.

The polls opened at 8:00 am (Brasilia time), and voting ends at 9:00 pm (Brasilia time), when the new president of Flamengo will be known between 2022 and 2024. According to reports in the report, Gávea has good movement of partners and they are three access options: main entrance (Avenida Borges de Medeiros, 997), parking (at the same address) or by Rua Gilberto Cardoso.