Flamengo’s side, Ramon is involved in an accident that killed a cyclist; Landim says the club will provide support: ‘We feel sad’

Accident happened on Saturday night (4), around 20:30h, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. President of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim confirmed what happened

Left-back Ramon, from Flamengo, was involved in an accident this Saturday (4), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, when running over a cyclist, who did not resist and died.

According to the website “Globoesporte.com”, the victim is 30-year-old Jonatas Davi dos Santos. The accident happened around 8:30 pm this Saturday.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

Ramon called the ambulance and requested immediate care for the victim. Jonathan died on the way to the hospital. Then, he went to the 16th Police Station, also in Barra da Tijuca, to testify.

Re-elected president of Flamengo this Saturday, in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio, Rodolfo Landim confirmed the accident and stated that the club will provide all the necessary support to the athlete.

“I found out in the middle of counting the votes. Of course, we are very sad. From the little information I received, the athlete had an exemplary behavior in situations like this. We will provide all the support he needs,” he said.

Raised in Nova Iguaçu, Ramon arrived at Flamengo still for the youth categories. He made his professional debut in 2018, but was promoted to professional in 2020. Since then, he has played 36 games and four assists.

Ramon, Flamengo’s side, during a match against Ceará, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo















