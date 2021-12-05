Flávia is shot and is again in Death’s arms · TV News

A Morte (A Maia) doesn’t seem to want to let go of Flávia’s (Valentina Herszage)’s footsteps in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. After the young woman had a hallucination with the soul reaper shortly before trying to turn herself in to the police, she will still be shot in the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo and will once again run the risk of departing from it for a better one.

At the chapter set to air on December 13 , Flávia will have already managed to leave prison after receiving help from Neném (Vladimir Brichta). However, she will continue to be threatened by Cora (Valentina Bandeira), who will be determined to get revenge.

For this, the villain will order her brothers, Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg), to chase the girl and force her to participate in a new coup. In the middle of all this hurricane, Flávia will be hit by a shot and will pass out in Neném’s arms.

Scared, the player will take his friend to the hospital with the help of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli). Fortunately, the girl will manage to save herself and will still have a surprise: she and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will become closer thanks to the hospitalization and will start a case.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The story follows the saga of the four protagonists, who get a second chance at Death after suffering a plane crash. But one of them will definitely die in a year.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.