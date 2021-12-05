Fluminense wins competition with Inter and forwards the hiring of Felipe Melo | Rio de Janeiro

Hours after the official farewell of Palmeiras , Felipe Melo practically defined his new club: the Fluminense . Tricolor won Inter’s competition and this Saturday hired the midfielder, 38, to be the club’s first reinforcement for 2022. Negotiations are in the final details, leaving only the bureaucratic part. The player is expected to sign a one-season contract next week.

1 of 3 Multicampeão: Felipe Melo made his name at Palmeiras with five titles — Photo: Marcos Riboli / ge Multi-champion: Felipe Melo marked his name at Palmeiras with five titles — Photo: Marcos Riboli / ge

The tricolor board is optimistic to close the deal soon. Internally, the two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América is seen with the ideal profile to lead the team in 2022. In Laranjeiras, Felipe Melo It also gained lobbying from the idol Fred, as revealed by President Mário Bittencourt in a testimony last Friday at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

At Palmeiras since 2017, Felipe Melo has collected titles and won, in addition to the two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista. Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Grêmio and Cruzeiro in Brazil, the player also had his name speculated at Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, in Argentina, and had a proposal from Internacional. Colorado offered a two-year contract to seduce the steering wheel, but the tricolor offer was greater financially.

2 of 3 Felipe Melo is two-time Libertadores champion with Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction Felipe Melo is two-time champion of the Libertadores with Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction

Fluminense is looking for a “husk” defensive midfielder on the market and, in addition to Felipe Melo’s experience and leadership, most often as captain, he also has another feature highly valued by the tricolor board: the versatility to play another role. At Palmeiras, for example, it had been frequently used by coach Abel Ferreira as a defender.