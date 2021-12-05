Fluminense wins two embezzlement for duel against Bahia | Fluminense

Marcão opens the game about staying in charge of Fluminense in 2022
Published 12/4/2021 18:13
Full of embezzlement, Fluminense will have more problems for the match against Bahia, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Marcão won’t be able to count on left-back Marlon, who felt pain in his thigh and was not related. In addition, Calegari has a virus and also did not travel with the delegation to Salvador.
The information was initially given by “ge” and confirmed by LANCE!, who found that Marlon trained during the week, but this Saturday he no longer participated in the activity and is now trying to recover to be available against Chapecoense, on Thursday . On the left, the holder will be Danilo Barcelos. It’s worth remembering that David Braz is suspended and therefore Manoel and Luccas Claro will form the defense duo, as Nino is still out. In between, still without Martinelli, Wellington must be kept.
Thus, Fluminense should enter the field with: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Danilo Barcelos; André, Wellington and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.
Fluminense and Bahia face each other for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. Tricolor needs to win at least one of the two remaining games to guarantee themselves at least in the zone of dispute of the first phases of the Libertadores. In this scenario, the only teams that could still pass the Tricolor in the table in case of defeat to Bahia or Chapecoense would be Ceará and América-MG, but the two face each other in this round and in the worst case Flu would be in eighth.