Former Globo editor detonates Ali Kamel after series of layoffs: ‘Pangaré’

Former editor of Globo’s journalism sector, Tonico Duarte harshly criticized the Rio station’s head of communication, Ali Kamel, after the company carried out a series of layoffs and laid off several veteran journalists, with decades of experience.

Through his Facebook profile, Duarte referred to Ali Kamel as a “slut” who doesn’t even “know how to write.” According to the journalist, due to the executive’s lack of talent with writing, he writes “melodramatic farewell letters” that he sends to the dismissed professionals, and cites as an example the case of reporters Renato Machado and Francisco José, who were recently fired from Globo.

“Ali Kamel’s melodramatic farewell letters. Since he doesn’t know how to write, they sound like the tacky bolerões of Carlos Alberto or Lindomar Castilho. I could sum it up to: ‘Uncle, you have a lot of white hair, it’s time to buy one farm and raise chickens,” he began. “I worked with [Alberto] gaspar, [José] Hamilton Ribeiro, Chico José, Isabela [Assumpção] and Renatão, among others. They are all thoroughbreds of the profession. Whoever raffles them, a pangaré”, he added.

Isabela Machado Assumpção, cited by Tonico Duarte among those dismissed by Ali Kamel, commented in the former editor’s publication, and revealed that, upon being fired, the Globo executive didn’t even send her a farewell letter or thank you for her length of service. She worked at the network for 41 years.

“I didn’t get any letter from Ali. I couldn’t even! After all, in all these years, every time we met, in São Paulo or Rio, he didn’t even say hello. He continued on, his gaze lost in the desert, without Look at me. I think he expected me to prostrate myself at his feet, saying Allah be praised! But I didn’t! So no hello or goodbye! Better this way, truer, on both sides.”

layoffs

Dismissed on the 30th, journalists Renato Machado and Francisco José had worked for TV Globo for over 40 years.

The duo is part of a list that also includes other important names from Globo who ended their working partnership recently. One of the main causes pointed out by the company is the reduction of costs to alleviate the crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic.