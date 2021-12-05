Formula 1 race time today (5/12)

Formula 1 officially arrives in Jeddah this Sunday, December 5th, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate stage of the 2021 season. Find out what will be the Formula 1 race schedule next today on Band and how you can follow it live .

Formula 1 race schedule today and how to watch

The Saudi Arabian GP, ​​at the Jeddah International Circuit, starts at 2:30 pm (2:30 pm) this Sunday, December 5, 2021, with the 21st stage of the Formula 1 season being the penultimate.

The Band will broadcast today’s race live throughout Brazil. Pre-race coverage will begin at 1:30 pm. The rerun can be watched on BandSports from 9:30 pm.

Schedule: 2:30 pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021

Where to watch: BAND, BandNews FM, Bandplay and the Band website (www.www.band.uol.com.br)

How many laps will the Saudi Arabian F1 race have?

This Sunday’s race at the Jeddah International Circuit will have 50 laps.

The speed for the circuit is 252 km/h, considered one of the fastest of the year for the modality. With 27 curves, fast and winding, it will demand a lot of attention from the drivers when overtaking.

See the Formula 1 starting grid: how was the classification of the Saudi Arabian GP

Discover the Circuit de Jeddah in F1

Recently built, the Jeddah international circuit will host the Formula 1 race for the first time in the sport’s calendar. The street circuit is temporary, that is, it was built especially for this Sunday’s race. 50 laps will be required at night as the intense heat can hinder drivers.

Located in Corniche, a coastal resort area 30 km from the Saudi city of Jeddah, the site was built especially for this weekend’s stage, stretching 6,175 meters, making it the second longest on the Formula 1 calendar.

