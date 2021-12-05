Fortnite creates experiences that can influence the next metaverse

Much of the digital world —even before the metaverse— has to do with the gaming industry. Bigger than movies and television, it’s a multi-billion dollar business.

A statistic provided by Newzoo – Global Games Market Report indicates that the 2021 global games market is expected to generate revenues of US$175.8 billion, a slight annual decrease of -1.1% from 2020 figures, fueled by the pandemic . By the end of this year, experts calculate, there will be 2.9 billion players worldwide.

One of the highlights in this field is Fortnite, which alone generated revenue of $5.1 billion in 2020 for Epic Games, an increase of 37% over the previous year.

The scope of the game speaks for itself:

20 million players in 2017;

125 million in 2018;

250 million in 2019;

300 million in 2020 and;

350 million in 2021.

More than 6% of players are between 18 and 24 years old.

The game, if you’ve never seen it, is divided into three modes. The most famous of them —Battle Royale— was released in 2017. It’s a knockout match with one hundred simultaneous players, where your virtual avatar finds itself trapped in an island full of cars, weapons and buildings and must head towards the center, attacking and ambushing your enemies along the way. In the end, there can only be one.

For anyone who has mastered the joystick, it must be a party. In our test match, Paulo barely managed to run a few times. Pedro, who already had previous experience, was shot down when he was 22nd among a hundred participants.

When you are defeated, you can follow the match through the eyes of another player and so the two followed the outcome of that fight, cheering now for one, now for the other, following strategies and fancy maneuvers performed by much more experienced players.

Image: Reproduction

In addition to Battle Royale, the game also features a paid ‘adventure mode’ where players gather to fight computer-generated aliens.

This, together with the different skins (skins) for your avatar, aesthetic customizations for the items and even dance steps are one of the biggest sources of income in the game.

Each ‘season’ a new part of the story of the alien attack is revealed. And every season finale, new and veteran players come together for a spectacle worthy of a music show.

Music show, by the way, which has already taken place at Fortnite on more than one occasion. Perhaps the most famous was the concert by rapper Travis Scott, which took place in 2020 and was attended by over 27 million players.

And that’s where Fortnite moves away from our preconceived idea of ​​’little games’ and starts flirting with other dimensions of content.

In its latest game mode, Creative Mode, Fortnite truly transitions from a global gaming phenomenon to a global platform capable of competing and influencing the shape of the next metaverse.

In this mode, the player becomes a creator and can develop and share games, experiences and content made by themselves.

Among the companies that explore these possibilities are some Brazilian ones, such as the startup Daki, a fast delivery application that promises to fulfill the agreement in up to 15 minutes.

Within Fortnite, Daki offers a bespoke challenge, Supermarket Deathrun, which presents challenges related to going in person to a market — such as finding a parking space, crossing crowded gondolas or having to wait in line at the checkout. Said like that, they seem trivial, but with the kilo of meat above R$ 40 and the bell pepper having risen 96% in twelve months, there is an adventure. In fact, the player needs to undertake some maneuvers, like jumping a truck just to enter the market.

Image: Reproduction

There are other more ambitious and far-flung initiatives: the ‘Lands Down Under’ creative map within the Battle Royale lets you explore Australia and New Zealand. Designed by local developers —Alliance Studios and Zen Creative—, the project required three years of work.

The result features many icons from Australia and New Zealand. The Visitors’ Center is a place to welcome travelers, with a great exhibition of the local fauna. The Visitor Center hosts iconic images captured across Australia and New Zealand.

Image: Reproduction

These are just a few examples, from the thousands available on the platform and the number grows every day. Fact is, Epic Games has big plans for the metaverse.

“Over the next few decades, the metaverse has the potential to become a multi-trillion dollar part of the world economy,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games recently.

“The next three years will be critical for all companies aspiring to the metaverse, like Epic, Roblox, Microsoft, Facebook,” he said in a later interview. “It’s kind of a race to get to a billion users; whoever brings in a billion users first would be the supposed leader in setting the standards.”

Here, we continue following this race and sharing with you the discoveries and lessons learned.