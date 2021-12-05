fraud and accident risk

The delivery of fuels, approved by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), increases the risk of accidents and fraud, say experts consulted by the UOL. The changes were published in the “Official Gazette” of the Union on November 8 and take effect in 180 days.

The sale of fuels by delivery will initially allow home deliveries of ethanol and gasoline only, from stations authorized by the ANP.

This sales model could end up increasing the price of fuel even more, says the economist and professor at FGV Rio, Mauro Rochilin. residence of the person who contracted the service.”

Another situation that can make the value of fuel delivered at home even more expensive is the structure needed to transport the product, which cannot be stored in common vehicles.

“There will be a cost for the trader because of the transport. I imagine that the transport will be covered with care, there must be safety regulations, on how it will be done, and this will reflect on the cost”, he declares.

Accidents and Frauds

In a statement, Fecombustíveis (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants) concerns the delivery permission.

Fecombustíveis claims that the ANP would not be able to inspect delivery vehicles in the country’s 5,570 municipalities, even with partnerships with other inspection bodies and task forces.

The organization claims that there is a risk of accidents with the transport of flammables, environmental contamination and the possibility of tax evasion.

The federation cites data from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), which point to tax evasion in the fuel market in the order of R$ 14 billion a year.

In the evaluation of Fecombustíveis, delivery can attract unsuitable agents, who may benefit from inspection failures to expand tax, quality and quantity fraud in the fuel sector.

The technical coordinator of Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels), William Nozaki, declares that delivery represents a risk.

“By authorizing the delivery, the ANP creates more risks of accidents without indicating how it intends to face these problems”, he says.

“At a time when the population suffers from fuel inflation, truck drivers, drivers and app delivery people suffer from the price of diesel and gasoline, prioritizing fuel delivery by delivery sounds strange,” he says.

States were not consulted

The institutional director of the National Committee of Finance Secretariats (Comsefaz), André Horta, said that the council was not consulted by the ANP regarding the new resolution on the sale of fuels. He calls the matter “empty” and says states have other priorities now.

“This happened without us. We were just announcing that it would happen. The states are now focused on the immediate need to change this mistaken policy to deal with fuels. At a time when the price of gasoline reaches a record level, any other agenda is secondary” .

Also according to the institutional director of Comsefaz, this was not a demand from the states. “Whether the states are going to join or not, we are going to hand it over to legal counsel, but they never brought a need in this regard for us. This came directly from them (ANP)”.

For ANP, delivery increases competitiveness

According to the ANP, the permission for the delivery of fuels was submitted to public consultation, for suggestions and comments.

The Agency also said that the decision was implemented, after a pilot project, lasting a year, in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, where no incidents were recorded.

To offer the service, dealers must comply with a series of structural safety requirements, both for storage and transport.

In a video interview sent by the ANP press office to the UOL, the deputy director, Raphael Moura, says that the objective is the modernization of markets.

“The resolution modernizes and improves several aspects of the fuel reseller market in Brazil. The ANP continues working to increase competitiveness, diversification and the improvement of markets.”