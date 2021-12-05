Free BGMI Codes for this Sunday, December 5, 2021

In this article, you will find the BGMI Redemption Code. We’ll publish the BGMI redemption codes for today, December 5, 2021. BGMI offers players a diverse selection of cosmetic items, including masks, costumes and other accessories. These elements often require players to spend BC or Battle Coins, which is not feasible.

–Continues after advertising–

Step 2: enter the redemption code in the text field.

–Continues after advertising– Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered. Step 4: When you have verified all the details, click the OK button to confirm.

How to get free UC on BGMI

While there is no direct method of getting free UC on BGMI, there are some workarounds you can use to effectively get it for free. All of these require a little work, but if you’re short on money, they’re your best options.

Google Opinion Rewards

You will also enjoy reading:

Google Opinion Rewards is the best way to earn Google Play credits. By taking a few simple surveys, you can earn Free Credit to your Google Play account. You can use this balance to buy movies, books, audiobooks, games, apps and other paid items within the Google Play Store. However, if you select Google Play as your payment method for BGMI, you can easily purchase BGMI UC using your Google Play Credits. You can download the Google Opinion Rewards app on your smartphone and start filling out surveys to earn Google Play credits. Once you’ve collected an adequate amount of credits, use them to redeem UC packages within BGMI.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related