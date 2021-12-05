‘Friends lost papers for not giving’, denounces Samara Felippo about harassment on TV

Actress Samara Felippo, who worked for Globo and Record TV, spoke about the experiences she had backstage in television productions and said she saw colleagues lose opportunities for refusing to have sex with directors. The revelation was made during an interview with the program Mais Que 8 Minutos, on the humorist Rafinha Bastos’ YouTube channel, which aired on Thursday (2).

“Today I look back and see the abuses I went through, machismo, things we never saw at the time. I see friends who lost roles because they didn’t give them to the director. There was this place. There was the place where I sat to get one paper and the person said: ‘You were going to play the protagonist, but you don’t look like a virgin.’ Does a virgin have a face?”, questioned Samara.

“It’s a little bit of this hole that we go into. It’s a hand on your thigh at dinner, it’s a ‘just come and talk you and me.’ The esthetic pressure for the girl comes. (…) It’s a bizarre pressure, in every way. For the woman, especially. I think this still happens, we have complaints that you never thought could have happened”, he added .

The actress made a career retrospective, recalled her entry on Globo, and also commented on motherhood, the racism suffered by her daughters, among other issues. Watch the full interview.