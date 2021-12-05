Friends lost roles for not having sex with directors

Actress Samara Felippo, 43, spoke a little about how backstage on TV worked and revealed that she has some friends who have lost job opportunities because they refuse to have sex with soap opera directors.

Felippo, who has stints in productions on TV Globo and Record TV, gave an interview to the presenter Rafinha Bastos, in the podcast “Mais que 8 Minutos”, and explained the situations of harassment and other forms of abuse that were common in the backstage of television.

“Today I look back and see the abuses I went through. Machismo, things we never saw at the time. I see friends who lost roles because they didn’t give them to the director. There was this place. There was the place where I sat to get one paper and the person said: ‘You were going to play the protagonist, but you don’t look like a virgin.’ Does a virgin have a face?”, he declared.

Finally, Samara Felippo said that the harassment scenes ranged from the swipe of the hand on the victim’s thigh to invitations for private conversations.

“It’s a little bit of this hole that we go into. It’s a hand on your thigh at dinner, it’s a ‘just come and talk you and me,'” he described. “All the paper I had to be two kilos thinner. And I’ve always been thin. There’s the aesthetic pressure for the girl,” she said.

Samara Felippo was hired by TV Globo from 1997 to 2012. In Rio de Janeiro, she acted in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta” (2003) and “América” ​​(2005). Then, the actress went to Record TV and it was there that she did her most recent work on the small screen, in “Topíssima” (2019). Currently, she is dedicated to the virtual.