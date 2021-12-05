Gabigol and Letícia Bufoni appear together in a skateboarding competition, in Rio

Letícia Bufoni, despite not being participating in the Oi STU Open, the final of the Brazilian skate circuit, played this weekend, in Barra da Tijuca, will be present at the event this Saturday. And he took a special guest: Gabigol, Flamengo forward.

Both were for some time in the stands set up at Praça do Ó, where they caused a stir and many requests for photos. Afterwards, they went to a reserved area, where the team that broadcasts the event is located.

Due to pharyngitis, the player did not travel to Recife, where the red-black team tied with Sport 1-1, on Friday night.

Bufoni had already caused a stir when he appeared alongside surfer Ítalo Ferreira, at the “GQ” magazine party, on Friday night. He was chosen one of the men of the year by the publication, in the sports category.