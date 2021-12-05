Gabigol goes to STU and watches race on track alongside Letícia Bufoni | skateboard

Skateboarding is attracting more and more fans. After joining the Olympic program in Tokyo, the sport seems to have attracted the interest of more and more people. Therefore, it is normal for a competition the size of the STU to receive some fans outside this world. This Saturday, forward Gabigol was at the tournament to cheer for the Brazilians in the men’s park semifinal.

1 of 2 Gabigol at STU — Photo: Clara Casé Gabigol at STU — Photo: Clara Casé

The STU Open Rio takes place until Sunday at Praça Duó, in Barra da Tijuca. Sportv channels broadcast on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm on sportv2. You can also follow the complete coverage of ge.globo in real time.

The Flamengo player spent most of his time alongside one of the sport’s legends. Letícia Bufoni accompanied the attacker during the competitions. The two watched the tournament on the track. Much harassed, Gabigol did not want to give interviews and simply said that he was off.

