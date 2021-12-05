Gabigol goes to STU and watches race on track alongside Letícia Bufoni | skateboard

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Gabigol goes to STU and watches race on track alongside Letícia Bufoni | skateboard 4 Views

Skateboarding is attracting more and more fans. After joining the Olympic program in Tokyo, the sport seems to have attracted the interest of more and more people. Therefore, it is normal for a competition the size of the STU to receive some fans outside this world. This Saturday, forward Gabigol was at the tournament to cheer for the Brazilians in the men’s park semifinal.

Gabigol at STU — Photo: Clara Casé

The STU Open Rio takes place until Sunday at Praça Duó, in Barra da Tijuca. Sportv channels broadcast on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm on sportv2. You can also follow the complete coverage of ge.globo in real time.

The Flamengo player spent most of his time alongside one of the sport’s legends. Letícia Bufoni accompanied the attacker during the competitions. The two watched the tournament on the track. Much harassed, Gabigol did not want to give interviews and simply said that he was off.

Gabigol at STU — Photo: Clara Cazé

Letícia Bufoni is not competing on the STU tracks. She came to Rio de Janeiro as a fan, following the event from the stands. The choice not to compete is due to all the intensity of her year 2021. The athlete competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games and in two stages of the Skate Street World Championship. Bufoni wants to make the most of the event and relax in the wonderful city enjoying a lot of skateboarding.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians loses to So Paulo and starts at a disadvantage in the fight for the title of the Female Paulisto

Corinthians went to Morumbi this Saturday to face São Paulo in the first final of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved