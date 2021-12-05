game between Remo and Paysandu has fight and expulsion

Credit: Transmission/TV Cultura

Valid for the Copa Verde semifinal and held this Saturday (4), at the Banpará Baenão stadium, the derby between Remo and Paysandu was marked by a lot of confusion in the final minutes.

The Azulino team got a penalty in favor in the second-half injury time. In the bid, Neto Pessoa falls in the area when he disputed a play with Victor Sallinas and the referee marked an infraction.

Everything went normally until then. However, a discussion started when Neto Pessoa was getting ready to take the penalty.

Goalkeeper Victor Souza, from Paysandu, and left-back Raimar, from Remo, argued. Players Yan and William Maranhão surrounded the defender. Raimar was pushed several times.

After that, Paulinho Curuá and Fredson got into the mess and went to defend the remista full-back.

Players who were on the benches and members of the technical committees also entered the field.

The game was paralyzed for a few minutes. Raimar ended up being expelled. Inside the field, Remo defeated Paysandu by 2-0. Both goals were scored by Neto Pessoa.

With the result, Mais Querido advanced to the Copa Verde final. Will decide the title of the regional competition against Vila Nova.

The games are scheduled for December 8th and 11th. The first duel takes place in Goiânia, from 20:00. The title game will be played in Belém, at 5pm.

