Gil and Joo Victor exchange praise and promise a lot of race in Corinthians’ last home match of the year

There are only two rounds to the end of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Corinthians’ next game will be the last at the Neo Química Arena this year. Defenders Gil and João Victor commented on them and the match against Grêmio, which takes place on Sunday, at 4 pm.

“Gil is an inspiration, he’s a guy who has a beautiful history at the club, a guy who’s been playing alongside me and helping me a lot in my career. So, I’m very grateful for the advice he’s been giving me and I’m very happy to be playing on his side,” said João Victor in an interview with Corinthians TV.

“It’s gratifying to be able to play side by side, mainly because João has grown a lot, evolved a lot, has listened and still has room to grow a lot. He’s an exemplary guy, works a lot and has played great football. We stay. happy for this moment, because he is growing and still has a lot to evolve, answers Gil.

Regarding the numbers of the defense composed by them, João Victor prefers to emphasize the importance of the technical committee, as well as Gil.

“I think it’s not just us there, the defensive line, the two full-backs and the central defender, but part of the committee as well. The part that has a lot of influence, that has been training, that has been preparing us to anticipate the plays and the things that will happen in the game. So, the training we do is essential, the defender part, the lateral training too, so that we can stand out with the opposite attackers”, said João.

“It’s important, I think what João said about the commission. They have spent a lot of time studying the opponents as well and practically we get everything else chewed up. But not only us from behind, including Cássio, everyone, I think our appointment starts at the front. We have several examples of this today,” added Gil.

The pair of defenders projected the confrontation against Grêmio and talked about the home factor.

“When we play at home, we always want to score the three points, it’s a game that has a huge rivalry, both for Grêmio and for us. It’s a team that has enormous quality too, we know that they they are in great need of these three points, but we also want to remain in fourth place,” stated João.

“It’s very important. It’s the last game of the year at our home, in front of our fans. We know it’s going to be a difficult game, because the Grêmio team is a very qualified team, despite the moment they are living in the championship, but we have our goal, which is to remain in fourth place,” added Gil.

João highlighted the importance of the fans and regretted having started his career at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the public was suspended from competitions.

“I started my first Brazilian at Atlético-GO and it was without fans. Earlier this year, it was also without fans. It’s a unique feeling, because what Corinthians fans do, what Fiel does, is impressive, they they support us until the end. They give us energy, make us take energy from where we don’t have it,” said João.

Veteran Gil also sees the difference the fans make in the stadiums. He narrated a little of the feeling of players in general,

“It’s amazing what they do in the stands and that transfers it to the field. All of us players have stated that, the importance of having the fans on our side again. I think the most important thing is for us to try to win these three points to be stamped our spot and give this gift to the fans who will fill the Arena”, concluded Gil.

Check out the full video of the duo of defenders

See more at: Gil.