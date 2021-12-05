Gil do Vigor, from ‘BBB21’, will debut at Sapucaí in 2022 for Grande Rio | Carnival

If there is Carnival in 2022, the bye bye bye is more than confirmed in Marquis of Sapucaí . That’s right, Brasiliiiiiiil! Gil do Vigor, our muse master from BBB21, agreed to participate in the fashion show Big River .

🕺 This will be the first time that the economist will participate in the carioca festivities.

🕺 On his way through the country, Gilberto had lunch with the honorary president of the Carioca association this Saturday, 4/12, and accepted the invitation made by the pavilion.

🎊 Fourth place at BBB21, Gilberto has been living in the United States since August where he is pursuing a postdoctoral degree in economics at the University of California at Davis.

🎊 On 12/9, the Pernambuco native releases an original documentary Globoplay that brings special clippings from his life.

🎊 Call ‘Gil in California’, the project will show the economist’s childhood in Recife, through his participation in the reality show, until his arrival in the United States and the first day of class at the PhD.

See 4 facts about the Grande Rio parade in 2022:

🥁 Acadêmicos do Grande Rio will take to Avenida plot “Speak up, Majeté! seven keys of Exu”.

🥁 Vice-champion of the Rio Carnival, the school will tell stories and cultural events linked to the symbolism of the divinity of Candomblé.

🥁The green, red and white parade of Caxias will be signed by the carnival artists Gabriel Haddad and Leonardo Bora.

