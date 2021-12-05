Giuliano returns and Sylvinho will make at least three changes for Corinthians against Grêmio

Corinthians will have the return of midfielder Giuliano as the main news among those related to the match against Grêmio, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, for the 37th and penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. The game can mark the relegation of Tricolor in case the team from São Paulo wins.

Out of the last three matches, the shirt 11 has recovered from a muscle injury and can already return to the team as a starter. If that happens, coach Sylvinho can move midfielder Du Queiroz to the right flank in place of Fagner, who is suspended. Another, less likely possibility is the casting of João Pedro, original right-back.

The midfield will have more changes. The Gabriel steering wheel is suspended and will give way to Xavier. Now the midfielder Willian, in better physical conditioning, should resume the title in the vacancy of Gabriel Pereira.

Colombian Cantillo remains in the medical department and, although it is difficult, Corinthians still does not rule out having the defensive midfielder in the last game of the season, on Thursday, against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul.

A possible squad to face Grêmio has: Cássio; Du Queiroz (João Pedro), Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Willian, Roger Guedes and Jô.

If these changes are confirmed, Corinthians will once again count on its quartet of reinforcements after 10 rounds. The last time that Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes played together was on October 13th against Fluminense. In total, they spent just 229 minutes on the field at the same time.





According to information released by the Corinthians press office this Saturday, Sylvinho organized a collective in a reduced space and then organized a work of offensive and defensive set pieces. Some players also took penalties and performed specific passing drills.