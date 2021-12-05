Full.News – 18:09 | updated on 12/04/2021 18:12



In its third month with a negative record of performance, Rede Globo has been facing one of the most serious audience crises in its history. According to information from the Notícias da TV website, the station has not been able to reverse the public’s flight, not even during prime time, the band on which soap operas and Jornal Nacional are aired.

According to the PNT (National Television Panel), the Marinho broadcaster had its worst monthly report for the third consecutive month: in November, the 24-hour average was 10.8 points, the same registered in October. In September, in turn, the index was 10.9.

Until September of this year, the network had never been below the average of 11 points. The worst numbers so far had been in December 2018, with 11.1, in addition to December 2020, with 11.2.

Despite remaining in the lead in relation to other stations, Globo has also been the one that registered the most drop in the prime time band: a 10% loss in audience compared to the previous year. In November 2020, the audience had been 21.3 points, and this year it closed the same month at 19.2.

While Jornal Nacional dropped from an average of 26 points to 21.6, when comparing November 2020 to 2021, nine and seven – A Place in the Sun and How Much More Life is Better – are, so far, the worst in Globo’s history in their schedules.

The drop in prime time on neighboring stations was less significant or nil. In the case of SBT, the index fell by 6%, going from 5.9 to 5.6. Band remained with 1.6 points, and Record rose from 8.1 to 8.2.

Given that its main competitors are not receiving the audience that Globo is losing, the question arises as to where the channel’s viewers are migrating to.

The answer lies in streaming systems, Youtube, video games or DVDs, which are part of the category “TV/video content without reference”. These media have registered a 10% increase this year, jumping from 5.6 to 6.1 compared to November 2020. The high in the evening hours is 12%, a growth of 8.3 to 9.3 points.

If in previous months the scenario for Globo was not favorable, in December, expectations are not good either. As the last month of the year tends to be weaker in ratings due to parties and travel, there is a risk that the channel will record a new negative record at the end of 2021.

