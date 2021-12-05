Globo’s headquarters is shaken by the frightening death of an employee

A man, employed by a third-party company, died inside the studios of Globe, in Rio de Janeiro, in the last Friday 13). João Bernardo Cordeiro de Souza he was a Saimel employee, hired by the house for works on the broadcaster.

According to the Metrópoles portal, João Bernardo suffered a sudden illness and was immediately rescued by the communication company’s health professionals, but he could not resist.

In a statement, the Marinho family radio station lamented the tragedy. “Globo deeply regrets, offers solidarity and follows all the assistance given to João Bernardo’s family by the company he was an employee”, communicated.

I mourn at Globo

In November, Globo went into mourning over the death of Cristiana Lôbo. At the age of 63, she was the victim of complications from multiple meloma, a disease she had been treating for a few years.

His health deteriorated after pneumonia. Cristiana was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in SP.

“Cristiana Lôbo simply created the live political coverage, based on the facts, with backstage and exclusive information. A watershed. It formed a generation of journalists. How sad. I lost a generous friend. I miss you infinitely”, declared Gerson Camarotti.

“We just lost our friend Cristiana Lôbo. Wonderful professional, generous friend, always ready to teach, help and participate. A legend of political journalism. My affection, love and feeling of regret for Cris’ family. Rest, friend. God receives you and all His love”, vented César Tralli.

CNN Brasil echoed the journalist’s death. Elisa Veeck, anchor of CNN Novo Dia, spoke live: “We all know that life is not infinite, right. That it is finite and that we one day, finally, our story has an end for whatever reason”.

“Cristiana Lôbo, a monster of journalism, a great professional, she had been away for about a year. Grupo Globo, where she worked for 30 years, confirmed the death of our professional colleague”, he added.