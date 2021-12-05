Goals: Wanderson penalty could exceed 200 years in prison – National

(photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The crimes committed by Wanderson Mota Protcio, 21, was blamed for the murder of his 4-month-pregnant girlfriend, his stepdaughter (only 2 years and 9 months old) and a 73-year-old farmer in Corumb de Gois. Sunday (11/28), they can reach a sentence of 217 years in prison. In addition to the triple homicide charge, the suspect accumulates a list of crimes in Maranho, Minas Gerais and Goianpolis. Executions of all sentences will be transferred to Corumb for trial along with recent crimes committed.

According to police chief Tibrio Martins Cardoso, only in the Corumb region, Wanderson was indicted for the crimes of femicide, abortion, aggravated theft, possession of a weapon, aggravated homicide and robbery. In the city alone, the sum of crimes committed can reach 112 years.

But, according to Tibrio, the sentences can be increased by up to 45 years. “There are aggravations, such as the fact that he kills his girlfriend in front of the child, for example. But that is at the discretion of the judge who will hear the case. If it reaches the maximum limit, the sentence for Corumb’s crimes could reach 157 years.” , explains.

Murder in Maranho

Wanderson also confessed to having killed a man in Maranho, when he was 13 years old. At the time, he was dating a teenager and, on one occasion, the child was allegedly attacked by his uncle. Annoyed, the caretaker called the family member’s attention and asked him to stop hitting the girl. The teenager’s uncle asked Wanderson to be quiet, otherwise he would kill him. Wanderson then took a knife and murdered the boy.

In this case, Wanderson would answer for the crime of aggravated homicide, but, according to Chief Tibrio, being a minor, the man will not answer for the crime. “He would have up to 21 to answer, but since he’s already reached that age, he’ll get away with it,” he explains. The crime would have happened in 2013.

Attempted feminicide

In December 2019, Wanderson was arrested for the crime of attempted femicide against a woman, his father’s sister-in-law. As stated in the case file, the victim received several knife blows in the back. The argument started after Wanderson arrived home drunk and under the influence of drugs.

At the house, he threatened the woman, ordering her to enter a room with him. After the denial, the man threw the knife blows and the melee weapon used ended up breaking. Wanderson fled jumping over the walls and was imprisoned in the Goianapolis Prison Unit, but was released in March 2020. For the crime, Wanderson is liable for attempted femicide, and could be sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison.

Latrocencia in Minas Gerais

Finally, Wanderson will also answer for the death of a taxi driver in So Gotardo (MG), almost 550 km away from Brasilia. The victim was Maurcio Lopes Mariano, who was 25 years old. Wanderson was helped by two minors and an adult. According to the police report obtained by the mail, the aggressor took the race along with three other people and detoured along the way. When they got into the car, they cut the back seat belt and used it to drag the taxi driver to a tree.

The document says that the men’s intention was to steal the car and leave the taxi driver in place, but Wanderson decided to go back to the driver and perform 18 knife cuts. The stabbing hit the back six times on the left side and five times on the right side, “probably by a deep instrument”, as stated in the police report. For the crime, Wanderson must answer for theft and could face 20 to 30 years.

See the full list of crimes and penalties

Maranho

Qualified homicide: he was a minor and could answer for the crime up to 21 years of age. It is worth remembering that the man is already past this age.

Goianpolis

Attempted femicide: from 12 to 30 years old

Minas Gerais

Latrocencia: from 20 to 30 years

Corumb

Feminism: up to 30 years old

Abortion: up to 10 years

Accredited theft: up to 8 years

Gun permit: up to 4 years

Qualified homicide: up to 30 years old

Latrocencia: up to 30 years

The sentences can be increased and the sentence can reach 157 years.