Gómez reveals a verbal agreement with another team before signing

Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez is one of the greatest defenders in the history of Palmeiras. In an interview given yesterday to journalist Edgar Cantero, however, he revealed that he was very close to wearing the Boca Juniors shirt before arranging his arrival in Verdão.

The player said that he took pictures with the Argentine club’s shirt and talked to club officials, but, at the last moment, the directors made changes to the contract and complicated the negotiation. Afterwards, the defender signed with the São Paulo team.

“The trip to Boca didn’t happen because the people there didn’t want to, actually. I went to the club, I have a picture with my shirt, I talked to the nutritionist, I talked to the psychologist… I believe I made material with Boca TV. It was all right. At least that was my interpretation of what happened,” he said.

“The truth is that I had a contract and then, when I signed it, it was another one. They didn’t want to fulfill that (contract) and that’s fine,” he added.

Gustavo Gómez arrived at Palmeiras in mid 2018 and became the crowd’s idol. Since then, there have been 157 games and the titles of Brasileirão (2018), Paulistão (2020), Libertadores (2020 and 2021) and Copa do Brasil (2020), being captain or highlighted in all of them.