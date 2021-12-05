Google prepares a smartwatch rival to the Apple Watch

To face Apple in the wearable technology market, Google works to launch the “Pixel Watch”, a smart watch to compete directly with rival Apple Watch. According to Business Insider, the launch is close and should take place in 2022.

There have been rumors for years that the search giant was developing a smartwatch. In partnership with Samsung, Google even created software for the device, but none of the physical product was released.

The details revealed

Details about the creation of the new watch are kept under lock and key, with company employees prohibited from publicly discussing the project. However, on condition of anonymity, some of them revealed some information about the new smartwatch.

Unlike Apple’s device — which is square — the Google clock will be round and frameless. It will also have features that allow you to capture health and fitness metrics such as the step counter, for example.

A concept paper described the new device as a watch that will be comfortable to wear by at least 90% of the population. However, it is unclear whether the smartwatch will be available in multiple sizes.

Pixel Watch?

For now, there is still no definition as to the name, with some executives calling it “Pixel Watch”, “Android Watch”, in addition to other code names, like “Rohan”, for example. So it’s not clear what brand Google intends to adopt.

Currently, the device is tested by employees. Depending on these feedbacks, it could be released until June of next year.

According to news reports, Google had plans to launch a smartwatch in 2016, but the project was aborted before the official launch. At the time, the company chose to focus its efforts on the development and subsequent licensing of software for smart watches from partner companies.

However, the launch of an own watch gained traction on Google after Apple Watch sales soared. In the first half of this year, sales of the Apple device represented 45% of all smartwatches sold.

It is worth remembering that earlier this year, Google bought the company Fitbit for 2.1 billion dollars. Fitbit even announced that it intended to develop devices that run Google’s operating system. However, Google does not intend to brand the future smart watch as a “Fitbit” device.