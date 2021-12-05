Gran Turismo 7 Unveils Gameplay Trailer at Deep Forest Raceway

Game will be released on March 4th and is already on pre-order

We are three months away from the release of Gran Turismo 7, racing game of Sony which is being developed by Digital Polyphony and will come to Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5. To mark the proximity to the launch of the title, the official PlayStation YouTube channel has published a new gameplay video of the game on 4K.

This time the circuit chosen to be shown was the Deep Forest Raceway, track that had its return confirmed to the franchise last Friday (3), as you can see below in the post published by the official page of Gran Turismo on twitter.

New video for Gran Turismo 7 gives details about the more than 400 cars in the game

“Deep Forest Raceway returns to Gran Turismo 7 on March 4. Those who have paid attention to the (backstage) starting line video may have discovered that the colored lines actually form the outline of the Deep Forest Raceway track. What is your memory Favorite Deep Forest Raceway? # GT7″



Check out the video below with a complete lap of the circuit Deep Forest Raceway.

If you are interested in Gran Turismo 7 and want to pre-order the game, it is now available for digital media, directly in the store. Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, and is also available to be made in physical media, including for the 25th anniversary edition of the franchise

Gran Turismo 7 for Playstation 4 – BRL 279.90 – Click here to buy this version



Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 – R$329.90 – Click here to buy this version

Gran Turismo 7 – 25th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 5 – R$429.90 – Click here to buy this version

What did you think of the new gameplay revealed? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Gran Turismo 7 will be the game with the most customization features in the entire series.

New trailer shows different aspects of customizing cars



Source: Sony