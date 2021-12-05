Grêmio changes to decision with Corinthians; see the likely lineup

Credit: Disclosure / Guild

Grêmio faces Corinthians this Sunday (5), at 4 pm (GMT) at Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, in a game valid for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match is fundamental for the intentions of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which is still fighting to avoid relegation.

Gremio squad against Corinthians

In case of a defeat against Timon, Grêmio will be mathematically in Serie B in 2022. Suspended for the third yellow card, Douglas Costa is embezzled in the tricolor. Despite being away, the attacker traveled with a delegation to the capital of São Paulo.

Jhonata Robert should be his replacement. “I could even hide and say that I don’t know. But it’s obvious that there’s a big chance that Jhonata will come in, even because he’s been playing,” said coach Vagner Mancini.

In the leaderboard, Grêmio currently occupies the 18th position with 39 points. A victory would be extremely important for the Gauchos to remain alive for the last round.

Grêmio’s likely squad against Corinthians is as follows: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Diogo Barbosa); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Factsheet: Corinthians x Grêmio

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP).

Date and Time: December 5, 2021, at 4 pm

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ) and Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro (Fifa/RJ)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (RJ)

Where to follow: Globo, SportTV and Premiere. Real-Time BID! and in audio in the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte.

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier; Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Job Technician: Sylvinho.

Hanging: João Victor, Mosquito, Marquinhos, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

GUILD

Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Diogo Barbosa); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira; Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini

