Grêmio denies being responsible for Corinthians’ relegation

Corinthians fans have accused Grêmio of relegating the club in 2007, for having played a tough game and ended up tied with the club in the last round of the Brasileirão. However, Romildo Bolzan decided to talk about this situation and rejected the fans’ comments.

“It’s good to say this to show what Grêmio thinks institutionally. Grêmio and Corinthians have many identities. They are mass clubs, but corporately in the interests of Brazilian football there are elements that identify us. I have a peaceful relationship with President Duílio”, revealed Romildo Bolzan.

In the first part of his speech, Romildo revealed that institutionally the two clubs get along well. He will then explain why Grêmio is not to blame for Corinthians’ relegation in 2007.

“But the cheering movement isn’t even chorusing about it. What happened in 2007 was far from what it is. Grêmio was not responsible for Corinthians’ downfall, just as Corinthians is not responsible for Grêmio’s stage today. Each responds for their reality”, completed Romildo.

Romildo Bolzan’s speech makes a lot of sense, as the biggest culprit for the relegation of each team is always the club itself. However, Corinthians fans will not care much for Grêmio’s arguments and their focus will continue to be trying to demote the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

After all, relegating a big club like Grêmio is having one less strong opponent next season. Therefore, it is obvious that Corinthians will try their best to get rid of Grêmio. As they also need the three points to go to Libertadores directly, there is even more reason.

Image: Vivian Leal/Rádio Guaíba