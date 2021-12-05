Grêmio fans sell out tickets for decisive game against Corinthians | Guild

Grêmio fans sold out the tickets made available for the visiting area of ​​NeoQuímica Arena in this Sunday’s game against Corinthians, for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. The club reported the status of ticket sales early this Saturday afternoon.

Tricolor did not confirm how many tickets were made available to the visiting area. Sales took place until 12:00 on this Saturday, and the end of available entries was published by Grêmio on social networks.

The match will mark the return of the presence of Grêmio fans in games outside the Arena. During the week, Grêmio was judged by the STJD for the invasion of the field in the defeat to Palmeiras and can receive the fans again in their stadium or as a visitor.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans sold out tickets for the visiting area — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Grêmio fans sold out tickets to the visiting area — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Ticket buyers will need to exchange their voucher from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Rua Teixeira e Souza, 29, in Barra Funda. Fans must have a complete vaccination schedule or a dose and a PCR test.

Access for Grêmio fans will be through Gate G, on the south side of the Corinthians stadium. The opening of the gates is scheduled for 14:00.