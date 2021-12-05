Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

Grêmio is considered a very indigestible visitor to Corinthians. The confrontation that will take place at Neo Química Arena, also known as Itaquera, will be very popular and Immortal’s record is good in this stadium.

As the stadium is relatively new, only eight of the matches between the two clubs have taken place at this venue. Since Grêmio won one game and drew five other times. For just two games he was defeated in the opponent’s land.

The most interesting thing is that in these eight games, the two defenses reigned. That’s because Corinthians managed to score 4 goals and Grêmio 3. In other words, prepare for a game with few goals tomorrow (5). But, for Grêmio, if they make one and don’t suffer any in this Sunday’s game (5), that’s great.

Grêmio takes advantage in the history of clashes with Corinthians

Grêmio’s record against Corinthians is positive for Immortal. This is because the club from Rio Grande do Sul had 36 victories, while Corinthians had only 33. In other words, the team from São Paulo is a customer of the tricolor, despite the small difference between the number of victories.

In another 26 games between the teams there were draws, which in recent history happened a lot. Well, both teams in recent years have managed to mount spectacular defenses.

Regarding goals, 116 goals were scored by Grêmio and 97 by Corinthians. In other words, at one more point the Immortal ends up taking advantage.

Perhaps Grêmio’s biggest problem in facing Corinthians away from home is the incredible moment the São Paulo team is experiencing at home. The club has been undefeated for 11 games and has had 8 consecutive victories. In other words, the challenge for the tricolor to overcome will be huge.

Image: Agência Brasil