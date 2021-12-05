GTA 6 COULD BE LESS PROVOKING, SAYS JAMIE KING, CO-FOUNDER OF ROCKSTAR

Video game industry giant Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King recently speculated in an interview that the future Grand Theft Auto 6 could deviate from the satirical and harsh tone characteristic of the series. The latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series was released in 2013 with Grand Theft Auto V, which took players on a journey through the fictional state of San Andreas and its Los Angeles-inspired city of Los Santos. While Rockstar has introduced Grand Theft Auto fans to the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition compilation this year, its hefty release is bringing new attention to what the future GTA 6 could bring to the table.

Rockstar could be in the process of producing even more remasters of Grand Theft Auto and another IP, Red Dead Redemption, in the future, with rumors pointing to Red Dead Redemption (this was confirmed by a quarterly review by Rockstar investors), Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V reissues, which could delay development Leaks and rumors also point to a noticeably turbulent development of GTA 6, as some describe the project as “chaotic”.



Although speculation about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 seem to be very frequent, theories are also emerging about its specific content. Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games (who left the company in 2006) recently revealed some of his own GTA-6-related ideas in an interview with Killaz, a YouTube channel dedicated to covering Grand Theft Auto content. King explained that Rockstar has “improved their systems a lot,” so “I wouldn’t be surprised if the tone started to change, and it wasn’t as bold or as fun. I think there are more opportunities to do something cheesier because they never do that.”

King acknowledged that the Grand Theft Auto model is a “beautiful machine” that brought great success to Rockstar Games. This model is notorious for its blatant nervous nature and shock factor; Grand Theft Auto titles generally include violence, sexual content, and other features deemed inappropriate for certain audiences. King added that Rockstar Games and the Grand Theft Auto series “are going to be fine, period,” implying that the GTA 6 will succeed regardless of which direction Rockstar chooses to explore.

Although King explained that the “machine” of Grand Theft Auto is difficult to “deliver”, the release of the remastered trilogy GTA may suggest the opposite. Between Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar has a commendable repertoire of critically and publicly acclaimed series, but that reputation can’t last long, especially if Rockstar underestimates the malleability of these IPs and the patience of their fans.



