Guedes chooses auditor to command the Internal Revenue Service

posted on 12/04/2021 10:36 PM



Guedes made important changes to the organ – (credit: Gustavo Bezerra/Fotos Publicas)

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes chose auditor Julio Cesar Vieira to head the Federal Revenue. The news was released this Saturday (4/12) by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, which quotes people with knowledge of the subject.

According to the São Paulo vehicle, members of the Internal Revenue Service consider Gomes to be a respected auditor, with a technical profile, discreet and with academic experience.

In recent weeks, according to the newspaper, Federal Revenue officials pressed the name of José Barroso Tostes Neto, current special secretary of the agency, and approved a motion to repudiate him, due to the non-execution of public tenders and other demands.

Also according to the news, another confirmed name is that of Daniella Marques, special advisor and right-hand man to Guedes, who will take over the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness — headed up until now by Carlos da Costa, who will assume a post abroad.

Another novelty, according to sheet, is the entry of Alexandre Baldy in the position of political articulator of the Ministry of Economy. He was minister of cities during the Michel Temer (MDB) government and state secretary for Metropolitan Transport of São Paulo until October, during the government of João Doria (PSDB).