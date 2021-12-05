Gusttavo Lima’s fan faints on stage after the singer promises to donate his shirt at a concert; watch | Rondônia

A woman, a fan of the singer Gusttavo Lima, fainted on stage after the sertanejo insinuating to take off the shirt he was wearing during the show held at dawn this Saturday (4) at Estádio Aluízio Ferreira, in Porto Velho.
The audience that watched the concert of the tour “Embaixador In” filmed the moment of fainting (watch above).
In the images, which went viral on social media, the fan is able to get on stage and stand in front of the singer.
The woman then asks the artist to give her the show’s shirt, as a souvenir for her. When Gusttavo Lima insinuates being shirtless, the fan bends down and soon after faints, falling hard on the stage.
The paramedics then rushed towards the fallen woman and removed her from the stage to provide care.
Fan fainted during Gusttavo Lima’s concert in Porto Velho — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução
Fan passed out after Gusttavo Lima promised to take his shirt off — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução
