Gusttavo Lima’s fan faints when he gets a shirt he wore at a concert

During a show in Porto Velho, Rondônia, this Friday night (3/12), Gusttavo Lima had to work around a not-so-unusual situation when referring to the warmest fans in the country. A fan of the singer ended up passing out on stage when she learned that she would get the shirt he wore in the performance. The artist’s security guards had to help the girl.

As the fan unbuttoned the shirt Gusttavo was wearing, he said: “What? My souvenir shirt for you? Okay.” He then tried to hand the microphone to the girl to begin undressing when she fell backwards. First, he laughed. Then he understood that she was sick. The backcountry fan was rescued immediately.

