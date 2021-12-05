Gusttavo Lima’s fan faints when he gets a shirt he wore at a concert

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 33 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gusttavo Lima’s fan faints when he gets a shirt he wore at a concert 0 Views

During a show in Porto Velho, Rondônia, this Friday night (3/12), Gusttavo Lima had to work around a not-so-unusual situation when referring to the warmest fans in the country. A fan of the singer ended up passing out on stage when she learned that she would get the shirt he wore in the performance. The artist’s security guards had to help the girl.

As the fan unbuttoned the shirt Gusttavo was wearing, he said: “What? My souvenir shirt for you? Okay.” He then tried to hand the microphone to the girl to begin undressing when she fell backwards. First, he laughed. Then he understood that she was sick. The backcountry fan was rescued immediately.

Gusttavo LimaGusttavo Lima

Gusttavo LimaReproduction/Instagram

GUSTAVO LIMA BOAT

Gusttavo Lima on a speedboat ridereproduction

Gusttavo Lima

Gusttavo Lima wears a gym shirt when presented

Gusttavo Lima

Gusttavo Lima at a concert in Acrereproduction

Gustavo Lima 4

Gusttavo Lima at a show in Goiás

Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima

Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima

Gustavo Lima’s Show 5

Gusttavo LimaVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis

0

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Friends lost papers for not giving’, denounces Samara Felippo about harassment on TV

Actress Samara Felippo, who worked for Globo and Record TV, spoke about the experiences she …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved