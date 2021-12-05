Hamilton admits that Verstappen would be 1st without a beat: ‘Heart in the mouth’

In the fight for the title of the current season of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) admitted that he would lose pole position at the Saudi Arabian GP if rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull) did not hit the wall at the end of his lap – the Dutchman got the 3rd best time.

In a press conference right after the qualifying session this afternoon, the Brit revealed that his Q3 lap was good, but that it wouldn’t be enough to start in 1st position in tomorrow’s race.

“I think it was a session where everyone had their hearts in their mouths. We had a good last lap, but if Max [Verstappen] Had they finished their lap, Red Bull would be in front”, began Hamilton – Verstappen was 0.3 seconds faster than the Mercedes driver up to the 3rd sector and, in the last corner, he ended up hitting the wall at the Jeddah circuit and missing your back.

“So, anyway, I’m happy and grateful. We have to work as a team tomorrow,” concluded the Brit, who will have teammate Valtteri Bottas starting 2nd.

Hamilton is eight points behind Verstappen in the table and has, in addition to Saudi Arabia, the Abu Dhabi GP to try to reverse the situation and win his 8th title in the category.

See the starting grid for tomorrow’s race, which starts at 2:30 pm (GMT):