Hamilton admits Verstappen would take pole if there was no crash | formula 1

Lucky one, bad luck. Max Verstappen was very close to taking pole position at the Saudi Arabian GP until he suffered a crash at the end of his final lap at the Q3 flag. With that, the victory in the classification went to Lewis Hamilton, who will start in first this Sunday, two positions ahead of his great rival. After the race, the Brit recognized that the Dutchman would inevitably have the best time if he didn’t lose control of the car.

1 of 2 Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position at Saudi Arabian GP — Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position at Saudi Arabian GP — Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

– I think it was a classification in which everyone had their hearts in their mouths. We had a good final lap, but if Max had finished his lap they would have been ahead. So anyway, I’m happy and grateful and we have to work as a team tomorrow – Hamilton said.

Happy with the result, Hamilton praised the quality of the Jeddah circuit, noting that the existence of many “Walls of Champions” – a nickname often attributed to the Montreal Bend, where Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill have all beaten in the past – is a decisive factor in the Saudi Arabian GP.

– This is where you attack and don’t attack, trying to find the right balance of just being on the razor’s edge. As you can see, we’re all on edge here and there’s “Wall of Champions” everywhere here. So a really complex and incredibly fast track. It was nice though. Intense, but pleasant – he said.

2 of 2 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at press conference after qualifying — Photo: Florent Gooden/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at press conference after qualifying — Photo: Florent Gooden/Getty Images