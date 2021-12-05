Hamilton takes pole position at the Saudi Arabian GP. Verstappen hits and leaves 3rd

Lewis Hamilton took pole after Max Verstappen’s Q3 error in Jeddah (Photo: Mercedes)

It was with great emotion and facing a fierce battle and a surprising outcome that Lewis Hamilton won the pole-position of the Saudi Arabian GP this Saturday (4) in Jeddah. The Mercedes driver made a big lap at the end of Q3 and left Max Verstappen the last attempt at a quick lap. But the Dutchman weakened at the decisive moment, made a mistake and hit the wall just as he was leaving to make a storm in the urban circuit. Thus, Max will start only in third, behind Hamilton and also Valtteri Bottas, who will form an entire front row for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc proved that his car is doing very well after the heavy crash on Friday and surprised Sergio Pérez. At the end of the classification, the Monegasque managed to overcome the Mexican, who emerged as an outsider in the fight for pole and secured fourth place on the grid, thus starting alongside Verstappen this Sunday.

In turn, ‘Czech’ will start side by side with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, which again did well in the wake of this weekend in Jeddah. Lando Norris, with McLaren, got the seventh time and will share the fourth row with Yuki Tsunoda, also from AlphaTauri. Esteban Ocon, from Alpine, and Antonio Giovinazzi, with Alfa Romeo, close the list of the top ten.

The Formula 1 GP of Saudi Arabia is scheduled to start at 2 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday and will be broadcast live by Band on open TV and by streaming service F1 TV Pro.

Find out how the classification of the Saudi Arabia F1 GP went

Moved Q1 has Vettel eliminated in Jeddah

With 28.1°C ambient temperature and 31.3°C on the track, Formula 1 left for a decisive classification for the course of the dispute for the title in 2021. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton painted as the great protagonists of the Saudi night in an unpredictable session.

All 20 cars on the grid started for the first part of the classification on soft tires. With everyone on the track at the same time, heavy traffic, one of the weekend’s biggest concerns, was unavoidable.

Another point was that some teams, especially Mercedes, struggled to find the best performance of soft tires in Jeddah in the TL3. In contrast, Red Bull had no problems, quite the opposite. Max Verstappen soon took the lead after turning in 1min28s659, beating McLaren’s Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Carlos Sainz came to lead Q1 with Ferrari (Photo: Ferrari)

Hamilton, meanwhile, was boxed up behind one of the Williams cars and had to open a second quick lap attempt. Shortly after Sergio Pérez’s second fastest time so far in Q1, Lewis hit 1.28s466, 0s193 better than Verstappen, and took the lead. Yuki Tsunoda returned to surprise and placed himself in third.

The order of the timesheets changed again when Bottas moved into second, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Norris and Ricciardo’s McLaren. Verstappen was sixth, but became seventh after Carlos Sainz clocked a 1:28s330 to take the provisional lead in Q1 with a time 0s136 faster than Hamilton’s.

But Verstappen made it clear that he was in the fray after checking in at 1:28:285 and moving up to P1. Then ‘Czech’ Pérez advanced to fourth position with a time identical to Hamilton’s. But Bottas gave the change and put a Mercedes car in front again. Even with a used engine, Valtteri hit 1min28s057.

Sebastian Vettel was surprised by elimination in Q1 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Red Bull continued strong and returned to the lead, that time with Pérez, who scored 1min28s021, 0s036 faster than Bottas. Then Verstappen was on his way to make an even better lap, but was reined in after a mess in the last sector of the track. Then, the engine used by Bottas after the exchange began to fail.

The big surprise among the eliminated was Sebastian Vettel, who crashed in Q1 and was startled to hear the information: “Whaaaat??”. The four-time champion was out of the standings streak alongside Nicholas Latifi, Lance Stroll, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Q2: Ricciardo, Alonso and Sainz are among the eliminated; Hamilton flies

All 15 drivers who advanced in the standings left the pits on medium tyres. Verstappen soon placed itself at the front of the timesheets with 1min27s953, while Pérez turned around 0s908 slower. Among them was Leclerc’s Ferrari, momentarily second.

Mercedes failed to catch Red Bull in the fast laps on medium tyres. Hamilton was only third on the first pass, 0s762 behind Verstappen, while Bottas managed a better performance and jumped into second, but still far from Max’s time: 0s277 slower. Pérez did well, who completed Red Bull’s 1-2 by moving up to second, being 0.055 faster than Bottas.

Carlos Sainz narrowly escaped a strong knock in classification (Photo: Reproduction)

At that moment, Sainz was frightened by running at high speed in the heart of the circuit. Luckily, the Spaniard just scraped the rear wing of the Ferrari car on the protective barrier and moved forward in qualifying, much to the relief of Italian team mechanics.

Hamilton didn’t understand the lack of grip and didn’t have the best pace. Even so, it broke Red Bull’s one-two for a moment, becoming 0s115 slower than Verstappen’s. But Pérez made a great comeback when he scored 1min27s946 and took the lead in Q2, 0s007 better than his teammate.

Mercedes fell short of Red Bull in Q2 in Jeddah (Photo: Mercedes)

Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly placed AlphaTauri in fifth and sixth with 2min30s to go. Norris came in seventh with McLaren, followed by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, while Antonio Giovinazzi surprised by putting Alfa Romeo close to Q3 and was ninth.

At the end of Q2, Hamilton tried to put even more pepper in the classification by scoring 1:27s712 and taking the lead of the second part of the classification from Pérez. Verstappen, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly, Norris, Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and Giovinazzi advanced to Q3. On the other hand, Ricciardo, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso, George Russell and, with problems, Carlos Sainz were left out.

At the end of the session, the broadcast showed two incidents involving Alfa Romeo cars: Giovinazzi hit the wall, while Räikkönen collided with Bottas’ Mercedes as it departed for a fast lap in Q2.

Q3: Hamilton is on pole and Verstappen is weak in Jeddah

All attention was on Verstappen and Hamilton, but with Pérez ready to steal the show at the end of qualifying in Jeddah.

On the exit lap from the pits, Hamilton slipped and had to use the paved escape area to avoid hitting the wall. Bottas then scored 1:28s143 to open the timesheet in Q3. But Hamilton was slightly better and took the lead with 1min28s035.

However, Verstappen had an irresistible pace and scored a much better lap in all sectors of the difficult Saudi track to spike a 1min27s653 and get very close to pole in Jeddah. Pérez even moved up to third, but Bottas soon got the change and put the #77 Mercedes back in second. Hamilton then improved and was positioned again in P3, with the Mexican in fourth.

There was still time for one more quick lap attempt. Hamilton was extraordinary on his return, scoring 1min27s511 and taking provisional pole from Max by 0s142. It was then up to the Dutchman to chase after him to try to turn the tide. But the Dutchman weakened at the end of the lap and hit the wall. Hamilton, then, secured pole and was entitled to the entire front row of Mercedes, as Bottas also managed to overcome Max at the end of the classification.

F1 2021, Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah, Starting Grid:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:27,511 two V BOOTS Mercedes 1:27,622 +0.111 3 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:27,653 +0.142 4 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:28,054 +0.543 5 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:28,123 +0.612 6 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:28,125 +0.614 7 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:28,180 +0.669 8 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:28,442 +0.931 9 AND OCON alpine 1:28,647 +1,136 10 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:28,754 +1,243 11 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:28,668 +1,157 12 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:28,885 +1,374 13 F ALONSO alpine 1:28,920 +1,409 14 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:29,054 +1,543 15 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:53,652 +26,141 16 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:29,177 +1,666 17 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:29,198 +1,687 18 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:29,368 +1,857 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:29,464 +1,953 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:30,473 +2,962 Time 107% 1:33,637 +6,126

