Heineken robot that freezes and carries beer will be raffled in Brazil

The traditional Dutch beer Heineken was founded in 1863 in Amsterdam, but the company has not stopped in time. In reality, it’s quite the opposite: just now, the brewery revealed that will give away the robot BOT (Beer Outdoor Transporter) to Brazilian consumers.

The robot is an intelligent cooler developed by Heineken, aiming to be an innovative solution for the summer in Brazil and around the world — the BOT has already been quite successful among North American consumers, according to the company.

Win a robot and have a cold one

The little robot will leave the beer cold in different environments and walk alongside the owner at all times. In fact, he is able to dodge obstacles such as tables, chairs and even swimming pools.

The promotion is valid until 01/30/2022Source: Heineken

“The launch of the BOT was a success and here in Brazil we had good repercussions. The consumer asked us and we responded. This action reinforces our quest to always bring innovations that bring more and more unique experiences to Brazilians,” he said the senior marketing manager, Beatrice Jordan.

To participate in the draw and compete for the BOT, users must register through the My Heineken app (Android and iOS) and register invoices for Heineken products worth at least R$50 — for each registration, the user wins one draw number. The promotion is valid until January 30, 2022 and is only available to people over 18 years of age.