Higher airline costs may slow down fares and increase flights

SAO PAULO – The increase in costs for Brazilian airlines, mainly due to the devaluation of the real against the dollar, putting at risk the reestablishment of the offer of flights at the pre-Covid level. Azul, Latam and Gol expect to have their grids recomposed by the beginning of 2022, but these factors could postpone this date.

The crisis in the country’s economy also weighs on this scenario, which could result in an eventual recession next year, in addition to the concerns brought about by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which has the possibility of impacting the growing movement of passengers.

With the advance of vaccination in Brazil, in October, the number of passengers on domestic flights reached 76% of that registered before the pandemic. Specialists and executives from the three big Brazilian airlines warn that the challenges posed now may limit the drop in fare prices and the increase in the offer of flights.

