Hippos Diagnosed With Covid-19 In Belgium Zoo | World

the hippos imani and hermien , who live at the Antwerp Zoo, in Belgium, were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday (4), reported the Reuters news agency. The cases may be the first of the disease in the species.

The pets have no symptoms other than a runny nose, but as a precaution they have been quarantined. Imani is 14 years old and Hermien is 41.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in this species. Worldwide, the virus has been reported mainly in great apes and cats,” said zoo veterinarian Francis Vercammen.

There are already cases of animals that have been infected by humans, such as pets – including cats, dogs and ferrets – and, in zoos, cases have been reported in big cats, otters, primates and hyenas.

The disease has also spread on mink farms and on wild animals such as deer.

Antwerp Zoo is investigating the causes of the contagion. None of the animal keepers have recently appeared to have Covid-19 symptoms or tested positive for the virus, according to the zoo.