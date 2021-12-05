Homeboy surrenders and confesses to having killed his pregnant wife, stepdaughter and farmer in Goiás

State Public Security Secretary said that Wanderson Mota Protácio acted with ‘coldness’

Disclosure/Civil Police of Goiás Wanderson Protácio was wanted by the police six days ago



Caretaker Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, turned himself in this Saturday, 4th, and confessed to killing his wife, 4 months pregnant, his 2-year-old stepdaughter and a farmer last Sunday, 28th, in Corumbá de Goiás. press at the 3rd Regional Police Station of Anápolis, the secretary of Public Security of Goiás, Rodney Miranda, said he went to a Military Police post in Gameleira and assumed the crimes. Security forces laid siege to the region and nearby towns and had been searching for the suspect for six days. According to the secretary, he was arrested with a weapon and a large amount of ammunition. Wanderson was known as the “new Lázaro” for acting similarly to Lázaro Barbosa, who was killed by police in June, and for the crimes that took place in a nearby region.

The caretaker had already been arrested in 2019 for trying to femicide, after trying to stab an ex-girlfriend to death in Goiás. He was also accused of robbery in Minas Gerais, was detained for three months, but was released. “If the law allowed the police and the Judiciary to act in due time, without being so sure and without giving so many rights to those who commit crimes, suddenly that family, that little child, that elderly person, the pregnant woman and the fetus would not be in this situation”, said Miranda. According to the secretary, Wanderson testified and showed “the same coolness” as when he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. “He’s talking. He’s not denying anything,” he reported. Wanderson will face femicide, abortion, robbery and firearm theft. If convicted, the combined sentences could reach more than 100 years in prison.